Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $40,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $147.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average of $125.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $148.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

