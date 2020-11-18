VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.00

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

