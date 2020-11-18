Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in 3M by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in 3M by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.59. The firm has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

