Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 941,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

