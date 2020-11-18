Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 2,627 Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 496,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 46,281 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GYLD opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0418 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.