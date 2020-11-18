Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Linde by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

NYSE LIN opened at $252.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.87. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $269.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

