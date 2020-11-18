Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $247,000 in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUTY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 137,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 52,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

