Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $239,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,439,730 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

