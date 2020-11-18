Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $205,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.35.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $258.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.36. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

