Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $220,000 Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 726,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 86,368 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 57,671 shares in the last quarter.

PZA stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57.

