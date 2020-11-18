Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 81,203.4% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,325,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,274,874 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 953.5% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 493,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after buying an additional 446,366 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,412,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 951,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,551,000 after buying an additional 252,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 271.8% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 187,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

