Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 82.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Stryker by 140.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after purchasing an additional 282,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $47,250,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $231.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.06. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $241.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

