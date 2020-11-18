United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78. United States Lime & Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $501,216.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,687.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $46,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.