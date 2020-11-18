United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $214.85

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $214.85 and last traded at $214.61, with a volume of 16398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Barclays downgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.68 and a 200 day moving average of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 113.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after purchasing an additional 989,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $91,355,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,491,000 after purchasing an additional 190,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

