Union Dental Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UDHI) Short Interest Update

Union Dental Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UDHI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDHI opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Union Dental has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Union Dental Company Profile

Union Dental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions.

