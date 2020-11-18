Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Trading Up 12.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS)’s stock price was up 12.7% during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) traded as high as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.05. Approximately 244,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 143,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.

UNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12. The company has a market capitalization of $360.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

