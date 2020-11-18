Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Shares Up 12.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) traded as high as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.05. 244,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 143,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNS. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.33.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

