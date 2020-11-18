Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.22

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.22 and last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

TBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 590,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 168,516 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

