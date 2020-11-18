Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.78

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.78 and last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 8435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

TRTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Burns sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $299,100.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,752,439 shares of company stock valued at $404,575,763. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triton International by 293.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 277,258 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,155,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 421.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 69,504 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,526,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

