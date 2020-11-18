Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) PT Raised to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRIL. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.04. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $68,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 31.7% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 271,055 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,377,000 after buying an additional 414,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 569,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 169,654 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

