TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TSYHY stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $25.93.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions.

