Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.64

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.64 and last traded at $144.64, with a volume of 962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.62.

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,378,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

