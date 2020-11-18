TheStreet Upgrades Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

MCBC stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $272.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $1,264,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

