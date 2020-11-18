The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of The Travelers Companies worth $111,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $141.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.77. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

