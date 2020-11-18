The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of The Progressive worth $119,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,628 shares of company stock worth $8,273,893 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays assumed coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.