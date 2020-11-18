The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,729 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of The J. M. Smucker worth $23,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 13.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 119.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after buying an additional 331,009 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $12,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

