The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $296.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $288.00 to $296.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.75.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $272.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.90. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $293.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.21. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

