The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $296.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $288.00 to $296.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.75.
Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $272.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.90. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $293.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.