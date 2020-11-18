The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lessened by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $279.57 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.64 and its 200-day moving average is $263.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.88.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

