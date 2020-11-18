The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.00

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 4529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $166,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $56,031.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,209 shares of company stock worth $7,348,262 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

