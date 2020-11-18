T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TDHOY opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. T&D has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16.

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

