Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $30.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

