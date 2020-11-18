Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the October 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TTCM stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Tautachrome has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Tautachrome Company Profile

Tautachrome, Inc, an early stage Internet applications company, engages in technology and business development in the Internet applications space. It is involved in the KlickZie's blockchain cryptocurrency-based ecosystem and KlickZie technology-based business activities based on its patented imaging technology under the KlickZie brand technology.

