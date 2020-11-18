Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.25

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 5027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $922.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,654.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,759,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 45,171 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 117,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

