Swiss National Bank Sells 9,500 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.46% of VeriSign worth $108,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN opened at $194.51 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.52 and its 200 day moving average is $206.70.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $1,000,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,674,011.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $6,371,027.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $16,075,879. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

