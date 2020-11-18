Swiss National Bank Sells 8,700 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.69% of AvalonBay Communities worth $143,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.88.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.63.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

