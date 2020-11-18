Swiss National Bank Sells 37,700 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of TE Connectivity worth $125,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $114.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,720 shares of company stock valued at $14,405,632. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

