Swiss National Bank Sells 140,800 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,149,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $112,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.