Swiss National Bank Sells 13,900 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of PPG Industries worth $112,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

