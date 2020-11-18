Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $134,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE stock opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.31. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.