Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $134,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SRE stock opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.31. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87.
In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.
Sempra Energy Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.
Featured Article: Momentum Indicators
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.