Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,086 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of NXP Semiconductors worth $135,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,306,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $149.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $152.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.08.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

