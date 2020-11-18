Swiss National Bank Has $142.35 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.52% of AutoZone worth $142,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in AutoZone by 29.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $11,130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 25.4% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.65.

In related news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,124.21 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,160.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,150.27.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

