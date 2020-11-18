Swiss National Bank Has $118.28 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Cintas worth $118,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,686 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,475,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 34.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,895,000 after buying an additional 156,168 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Cintas by 26.5% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 588,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,766,000 after buying an additional 123,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,473,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

Shares of CTAS opened at $361.41 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.57 and a 200-day moving average of $297.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.