Swiss National Bank Has $110.97 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 765,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $110,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.92.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $159.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

