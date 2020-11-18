Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.47% of Kellogg worth $103,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 3,386.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Insiders sold a total of 516,667 shares of company stock valued at $34,003,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

