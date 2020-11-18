Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of IHS Markit worth $115,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,925,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,468,000 after purchasing an additional 247,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IHS Markit by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after purchasing an additional 986,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

Shares of INFO opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $94.02.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

