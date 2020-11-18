Swiss National Bank Buys 1,100 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $129,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 9,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.46.

Shares of CSGP opened at $914.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 122.70 and a beta of 0.99. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $864.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $772.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

