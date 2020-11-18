Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.11

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.11 and last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 4670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.90.

Several research firms recently commented on SF. TheStreet raised Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Shares of Stifel Financial are going to split on the morning of Thursday, December 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, November 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 16th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

