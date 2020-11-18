State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 380 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $23,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

