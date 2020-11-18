State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 830 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 549,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $23,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,902,000 after acquiring an additional 631,062 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,631,000 after acquiring an additional 635,108 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,283 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

NYSE VTR opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

