State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Northern Trust worth $23,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after buying an additional 3,501,094 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,937,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,137 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.84.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

